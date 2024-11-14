Ballot boxes found in drain a day after Shiggaon bypolls raises suspicion among villagers in Karnataka

<p>Haveri: Ten metal ballot boxes were found in a roadside drain at Yatnalli here on Thursday, raising suspicion among villagers.</p><p>However, the district administration has clarified that they have no link with Shiggaon bypolls held on Wednesday since they are old ballot boxes.</p>.Channapatna sees impressive voter turnout in assembly bypolls | Shiggaon, Sandur voters go to polls.<p>"I found some metal boxes in roadside gutters when I was on a morning walk. They were old ballot boxes, probably used in elections in earlier years. We have informed the officials," said a villager.</p><p>Deputy Commissioner Vijayamahantesh Danammanavar stated that the tahsildar has been instructed to verify the matter and that there is no need for any suspicion over the boxes.</p>