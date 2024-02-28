Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar work in tandem for party's victory in RS polls

“The government came to power just nine months ago and most of these MLAs have spent crores of rupees to win or retain their seats. So, nobody is in the mood to face byelections by switching parties. Therefore, despite growing discontent within the ruling Congress, they decided to stay together,” sources said, citing the examples of leaders like B R Patil and Basavaraj Rayareddy, who first raised banners of revolt and became silent after they were appointed as political advisors to the chief minister.