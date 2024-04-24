Communally sensitive DK dist was a narrative created by few, says Captain Brijesh Chowta

Stressing the need for creating right narrative on the district, he said “if I win the election, then I will have regular open interaction with people across the constituency with ‘Catch up with Captain' to know more on the aspirations of the people of the district and work towards building right narrative on the district,” he added.

He said that he will explore the possibilities of waterways between key coastal towns along with strengthening our coastline by developing a resilient infrastructure.

Stating that there is a need to create an ecosystem for the home grown software industries to thrive, he said that animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC) industry needs to be promoted in the region.

He said that he will explore the possibility of a new line for high speed rail link between Mangaluru and Bengaluru which can significantly reduce travel time as well as facilitate cargo movement, which in turn will help in the growth of Mangaluru port.

“I have a plan to work towards setting up a Tulunadu Heritage experience centre and strive to ensure Tulu language gets its due recognition and seek to avail an intangible cultural heritage for the same. A traditional medicine centre named after Deyi Baideti to preserve and promote the traditional medical knowledge system of the region will be set up if elected,” he said and added that there is a need to check on Islamic fundamentalists sowing anti-national and anti -social sentiments in the minds of young Muslim youth.

Captain Chowta said that he is committed to Hindutva and his priority will be development of the district.