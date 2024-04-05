Hoysala patrol vehicles equipped with dash cameras

Bengaluru, DHNS: As part of ongoing efforts to improve the patrolling system, the Bengaluru police has equipped the Hoysala patrolling vehicles with dash cameras, announced Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda on Thursday.
Speaking to DH, Dayananda said that the upgrade is being done under the Safe City project and is integrated with the Command Centre.
“The installation has started and all 241 vehicles in the Hoysala fleet will be upgraded with dash cameras within the next 10 days,” the commissioner said.
“This will help capture the sequence of events as they unfold and hold our staff accountable, bringing in transparency. Their movement, behavior, and attitude will be captured,” he explained.
According to the police, the dash cameras installed in the Hoysala vehicles will enable real-time recording of events during patrolling, providing valuable evidence for investigations, ensuring transparency in police interactions, and serving as a monitoring tool to promote adherence to protocols and best practices by the patrol crews.
Additionally, dash cameras are being installed in vehicles of Police Inspectors and Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), although this initiative is not part of the Safe City project.
On March 25, DH exclusively reported that the role of Hoysala patrolmen was revamped. The team is now led by an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), who is the patrol officer equipped with small arms (pistol). Their role includes securing the crime scene, assisting the victims, and, if necessary, apprehending the culprits, in addition to their patrolling duties.
