'Internal democracy in political parties is a step towards electoral reformation'

There is a vast difference in politics and elections, between my first election on March 17, 1974, and now. Those days, we were penniless. We had good intentions. People expected nothing from us. Leaders also worked for the candidate selflessly. There were not much expenses. We would win elections by winning the confidence of people. Former chief minister S M Krishna recently stated that even for an Assembly election, some candidates spend up to Rs 150 crore now. Now people, leaders and candidates have become selfish.