KAR-TET 2023 results out

As many as 14,922 candidates have cleared the Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test (KAR-TET) 2023 paper 1. In paper 2, a total of 49,908 candidates got the eligibility.
In paper 2, of the total candidates eligible, 35,349 were for Social Science and 14,559 for Mathematics and Science subjects.
The Department of School Education and Literacy announced the results on Thursday.
In paper 1, as many as 164 candidates have scored above 80% and this number is 187 in paper 2. As per the data shared by the department, a total of 1,27,131 appeared for paper 1 and 1,74,831 for paper 2.
The candidates can visit http://schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in for their detailed results.