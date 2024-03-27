Karnataka BJP lodges complaint with EC over fake WhatsApp message

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP unit has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission urging them to take action against those circulating a fake WhatsApp message on social media to bring "disrepute" to the party.

In its complaint submitted to the State Chief Electoral Officer on March 24, it said that a fake WhatsApp message is being circulated in the social media by miscreants. It claims to be circulated by the BJP party in the following link https://bjp.org@offersnow.wiki? in=91711287069939.

The party said it is not the author of this link or site and the said link or site is fake and the message is fabricated and is intended to be circulated on the social media to bring a bad name to the BJP.