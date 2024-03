Tumakuru: Home Minister G Parameshwara has said that minorities, downtrodden and democracy were in danger in the country and the Lok Sabha elections will decide on protection of democracy.

Speaking at a campaign meeting here on Sunday, Parameshwara said accused the BJP of attempting to change the Constitution.

“Eighteen crore minorities in the country should treat India as theirs. You have the responsibility of protecting democracy in the country,” he said.