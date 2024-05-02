Republicans step up attacks on scientist at heart of lab leak theory

In an email to Daszak in 2021, Baric said the Wuhan institute had failed to conduct virus experiments under appropriately safe conditions, and called the idea that they were taking proper precautions a "load of BS." Still, Baric told Daszak in a separate email that year that the coronavirus had most likely jumped from animals to people outside of a lab. He cited the absence of any evidence that the Wuhan institute possessed a virus related closely enough to the one that caused the pandemic.