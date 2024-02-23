No issues over alliance and seat-sharing between JD(S) & BJP for Lok Sabha polls, says Kumaraswamy

To a question regarding Manjunath contesting the polls, the JDS leader said, "Everyone has positive opinion of him for his service to the state and to the medical field, based on that some people have expressed their feelings about bringing him to politics, but he has said that he has not decided yet. Let's see when the time comes, what to decide."

There is intense speculation about Manjunath being fielded as the alliance's candidate from Bengaluru Rural constituency, currently represented by Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar's brother D K Suresh.