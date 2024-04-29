Ravi Varma’s ‘hitherto unseen’ portrait of his granddaughter on display in Bengaluru on April 29-30

“I was one of those Malayalees who grew up away from Kerala and I discovered her when I was maybe 18 years old. When I tried to find out more about her, I realised there was this awkwardness around her story – as if people do not want to talk about her, uncomfortable with the injustice meted out to her. This only fuelled my curiosity. The more I discovered her, the more I wanted to write about her remarkable life,” said Pillai.