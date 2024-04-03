Sumalatha Ambareesh ends speculations; set to join BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Mysuru: Mandya Independent MP A Sumalatha has put an end to all speculations and informed that she has withdrawn from contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, extending her support to the BJP. She also stated her intention to officially join the BJP on April 5 or 6.
Sumalatha made this announcement on her political future in the presence of hundreds of her supporters gathered on the premises of Kalikamba temple in Mandya on Wednesday.
Accompanied by her son Abhishek Ambareesh and actor Darshan, she offered pujas at Kalikamba temple before announcing her decision.
Addressing the gathering, Sumalatha stated that she would neither contest as an Independent, nor join the Congress.
Explaining her decision, Sumalatha said that she had faced similar challenges and confusion five years ago when she entered politics and contested Lok Sabha elections as an Independent in 2019.
“The situation has changed in 2024, and I had to face different type of challenges. I made every effort to convince BJP leaders to retain the BJP seat in Mandya. But, they had to take decisions owing to the alliance. I had several offers before me to contest from Bengaluru North, Mysuru and even Chikkaballapur. But I clearly stated that politics for me will only be in Mandya, and I will never leave the district”, she said.
Sumalatha recently held a meeting with her supporters in Bengaluru.
“While some wanted me to contest as an Independent and others urged me to join Congress. This is the time to understand the situation and make a decision. I have withdrawn from contesting only in this Lok Sabha polls, but I will continue to serve the people of Mandya in the future in other capacities. My connection with Mandya will continue”, she said.
When asked whether she would campaign for JD(S) candidate H D Kumaraswamy for the Lok Sabha polls, Sumalatha said, “I will be joining the BJP in a couple of days. After that, the party will take a decision and I will abide by it”.
Earlier, a handbook of Sumalatha’a achievements during her five years as an MP was released, and a documentary was screened.
