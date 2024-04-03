Sumalatha Ambareesh ends speculations; set to join BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Accompanied by her son Abhishek Ambareesh and actor Darshan, she offered pujas at Kalikamba temple before announcing her decision.

Addressing the gathering, Sumalatha stated that she would neither contest as an Independent, nor join the Congress.

Explaining her decision, Sumalatha said that she had faced similar challenges and confusion five years ago when she entered politics and contested Lok Sabha elections as an Independent in 2019.

“The situation has changed in 2024, and I had to face different type of challenges. I made every effort to convince BJP leaders to retain the BJP seat in Mandya. But, they had to take decisions owing to the alliance. I had several offers before me to contest from Bengaluru North, Mysuru and even Chikkaballapur. But I clearly stated that politics for me will only be in Mandya, and I will never leave the district”, she said.

Sumalatha recently held a meeting with her supporters in Bengaluru.