Veena offered Mahila Congress post

Bengaluru: The Congress is learnt to have offered disgruntled Bagalkot ticket aspirant Veena Kashappanavar the post of president of the party’s women’s wing.
Veena, who has raised the banner of revolt after the Congress fielded Textiles Minister Shivanand Patil’s daughter Samyukta Patil from Bagalkot, was called for a meeting with CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar. Following the meeting, Veena is likely to toe the party’s line. The current Mahila Congress president Pushpa Amarnath has been appointed as vice-chairperson of state-level guarantee implementation committee with a minister of state rank.
Ibrahim to seek votes for INDIA candidates
Expelled JD(S) leader C M Ibrahim has declared his support for I.N.D.I.A. alliance. Addressing a press meet in Bengaluru on Thursday, he said said that he will tour the country seeking support from people for the INDIA candidates.
Poll code: Rs 4.61 cr cash, valuables seized
The election officials have seized cash, liquor and valuables worth
Rs 4.61 crore in 24 hours prior to Thursday evening taking the total seizures since Mar 16 to Rs 60.38 crore. Among them was the seizure of 5.29 kg gold valued at Rs 3.55 crore in Hiriyur, Chitradurga constituency. Over 48 kg of cannabis valued at Rs 44.77 lakh was also seized. Till Thursday, officials have booked 909 FIRs.
(Published 29 March 2024, 00:12 IST)