India ties 'mangalsutra' to political mud-slinging as phase 2 spices up Lok Sabha polls' potpourri

Hello and good morning, dear readers! A very warm (read scorching) welcome to the weekly edition of DH's Political Theatre, where we attempt to showcase the latest theatrics from the world of Indian politics! And boy, the stalwart thespians (oops! we mean politicians) of our country did not disappoint at all, given the magnitude of the occasion this week!

The election season is heating up, perhaps as much as the weather, with 2 phases of the Lok Sabha elections done and dusted. The lead up to episode 2 of this 7-part mega series was thoroughly action-packed to say the least - jabs, counter punches, referee interventions, and high-drama - we saw it all! But who will win the ultimate battle and who will get knocked out in the end? We'll have the answer on June 4, but till then, enjoy all the tidbits from this week.

Two down, five more to go

The festival of democracy is taking shape with the second phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections being held on April 26 in as many as 88 constituencies covering 13 states. As per the latest figures, a voter turnout of at least 61 per cent was recorded across the country.