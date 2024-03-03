3-time Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar makes electoral debut, Suresh Gopi in Thrissur

The lone candidate from the Muslim community in the list so far is former vice-chancellor of Calicut University M Abdul Salam from Malappuram. He had contested as BJP candidate in 2021 Assembly polls from Tirur and secured only five percent votes. Even as BJP national vice president A P Abdullakutty, who was a two-time MP and MLA under the banner of CPM and Congress, was among the probable BJP candidates, sources said he could be fielded from Lakshadweep.