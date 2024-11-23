Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionskerala

Kerala bypolls: Agony for BJP, ecstasy for Congress, relief for CPI(M)

BJP, which was pinning victory hopes in Palakkad, suffered the biggest embarrassment as party candidate C Krishnakumar lost by 18,840 votes.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 13:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2024, 13:38 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsKerala NewsCPMByelectionsKerala elections

Follow us on :

Follow Us