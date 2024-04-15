Roadmap in BJP manifesto for every section of society, says PM Modi

He also said the law and order situation in Kerala was in the news for the political killings in the state and the offences against women due to the ineffective rule by the Congress and Left all these years.

He raised the gold smuggling and cooperative bank scams in the state to attack the Left government in Kerala.

The PM further said corrupt individuals were forming alliances to stop him, but he was not intimidated by them.

When the PM arrived in Kattakada, he greeted the public gathered on roadside to welcome him by travelling on the footboard of his vehicle and waving to them, akin to a roadshow.

Modi, who arrived at Kattakada from the state capital via helicopter, was travelling to a BJP public meeting venue in the Attingal Lok Sabha constituency.

Earlier in the day, the PM held a public meeting at Kunnamkulam in Alathur LS constituency where he said what was witnessed in the last decade of NDA rule was merely a trailer.

He asserted more was yet to be done for Kerala and the nation's progress and solicited the support of the southern state for the BJP-led alliance in the Lok Sabha polls.

This is Modi's sixth visit to the state. He had last come to Kerala on March 19 and held a massive road show in Palakkad district.

Election to 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala will be held on April 26.