Direct impact of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress on victory in Ladakh council polls

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also took a swipe at the media saying "the national media will blank it out, but trends coming in show Congress leading convincingly in the elections to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil with an almost complete wipeout of the BJP."

"This is a direct impact of Rahul Gandhi continuing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ladakh last month," Ramesh said in a post on X.