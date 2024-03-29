Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP candidate for Wayanad has 242 cases against him

Kochi: BJP state chief K Surendran, who is also the NDA candidate pitted against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, has 242 criminal cases against him.

As part of the statutory requirements, Surendran had recently published the details of his cases in the party mouthpiece which ran for three full pages.

Similarly, the saffron party's Ernakulam constituency candidate K S Radhakrishnan has around 211 cases against him.