Lok Sabha polls 2024|Percentage wise, phase 4 records highest voter turnout, phase 5 lowest

According to data issued earlier by the poll panel, the fourth phase recorded a turnout of 69.16 per cent, the highest among the six phases.

A total of 86 constituencies in 10 states went to polls in the fourth phase on May 13.

The fifth phase of the polls held on May 20 recorded a turnout of 62.20 per cent, the lowest among the phases in percentage terms.

As many as 49 seats in eight states went to polls in the fifth phase.

The first phase of the Lok Sabha elections held on April 19 in 102 seats across 21 states recorded a turnout of 66.14 per cent.

In the second phase, held on April 26 in 88 seats across 13 states, the turnout was recorded at 66.71 per cent, marginally higher than the first phase.

In the third phase, 94 seats across 11 states went to polls on May 7 and recorded a turnout of 65.68 per cent.

The final phase of the polls will be held on June 1 where 57 seats in eight states will go for vote.