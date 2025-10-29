Menu
Teen gang-raped inside car in Faridabad; FIR against 4

The girl, a Class 8 student, was held hostage from 7 pm on October 26 to 4 am on October 27. The accused then left her near her house and fled from the spot in their vehicle, they added.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 20:03 IST
Published 28 October 2025, 20:03 IST
