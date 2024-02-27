Lok Sabha polls: AAP announces four candidates from Delhi, one from Haryana

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday named three sitting MLAs and two former MPs to fight the Lok Sabha elections from four seats in Delhi and one in Haryana, where the party has entered into an alliance with the Congress.

The party named sitting MLAs Somnath Bharti (New Delhi), Sahiram Pahalwan (South Delhi), Kuldeep Kumar (East Delhi), Mahabal Mishra (West Delhi) and Sushil Kumar Gupta (Kurukshetra, Haryana) as candidates after a meeting of its Political Affairs Committee.

AAP General Secretary (Organisation) Sandeep Pathak told a press conference that the party has so far announced ten candidates, including five on Tuesday. They will be fielding a total of 23 candidates across the country.