Madhya Pradesh

Bharat Adivasi Party registers first victory in Madhya Pradesh

Last Updated 03 December 2023, 11:08 IST

Bhopal: The Bharat Adivasi Party registered its first victory in Madhya Pradesh by winning the Sailana seat of Ratlam district.

The party’s Kamleshwar Dodiyar defeated the nearest rival and Congress candidate Harsh Vijay Gehlot in Sailana constituency by a margin of 4,618 votes as per the Election Commission.

This is the first time that the Bharat Adivasi Party, headquartered in Rajasthan, has registered a victory in any election in Madhya Pradesh.

Sailana seat of Ratlam is located on the borders of Rajasthan.

(Published 03 December 2023, 11:08 IST)
India News Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 India Politics Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023

