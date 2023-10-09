Face is lotus in every election, says Piyush Goyal on being asked about BJP-face for MP

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on being asked about the BJP-face for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections said that lotus remains the face of the party in every election.
"In every election, our face is Lotus...all of us share one ideology that is to make India developed and fulfil dreams of every countrymen..." he told the reporters.
Goyal had earlier said, Madhya Pradesh will vote out 'every corrupt Congress leader' in the upcoming Assembly polls. Assembly polls are to be held at the end of the year in the state.
Assembly polls are likely to be held in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram and Rajasthan in November-December.
While the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rules Telangana, Madhya Pradesh is ruled by the BJP. Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have Congress governments.