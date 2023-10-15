Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: Congress fields 69 sitting MLAs in first list of 144 candidates

State Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath has been fielded from his home-turf Chhindwara, from where he is currently the legislator while Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh's son Jaivardhan Singh has been fielded from Raghogarh and brother Lakshman Singh from Chachoura in Guna, both sitting legislators.