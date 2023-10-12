Home
Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh: Two Superintendents of Police, two district collectors transferred on EC's directions

Jabalpur SP Tusharkant Vidhyarthi and Bhind SP Manish Khatri were transferred and posted as Assistant Inspector Generals (AIG) at the Police Headquarters Bhopal.
Last Updated 11 October 2023, 20:06 IST

Follow Us

Following the Election Commission of India's (ECI) directives, two Superintendents of Police (SPs) and two district collectors have been transferred in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

Jabalpur SP Tusharkant Vidhyarthi and Bhind SP Manish Khatri were transferred and posted as Assistant Inspector Generals (AIG) at the Police Headquarters Bhopal.

Khargone district collector Shivraj Singh Verma and Ratlam district collector Narendra Singh Suryavanshi were also transferred and posted as deputy secretaries in the state secretariat here, the official said.

Assembly elections will be held in the state on November 17.

(Published 11 October 2023, 20:06 IST)
India News Madhya Pradesh Election Commission

