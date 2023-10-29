JOIN US
MP assembly polls: Amit Shah to address public meeting in Ujjain

Shah will head to Khajuraho to take part in a meeting of Sagar division of the BJP. He will later go to Rewa to address the party workers of Rewa and Shahdol divisions.
Last Updated 29 October 2023, 06:01 IST

Bhopal: Shah is on a three-day visit to the state from Saturday.

On Sunday, after garlanding the statue of Raja Bhoj in state capital Bhopal, Shah will head to Khajuraho to take part in a meeting of Sagar division of the BJP, party sources said.

He will later go to Rewa to address the party workers of Rewa and Shahdol divisions, they said.

In the evening, Shah will head to Ujjain to offer prayers at the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple and address a public meeting.

He will also address the party workers of Ujjain division.

Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma will accompany Shah during his ongoing visit to the state.

Elections to the 230-member state assembly will be held on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

