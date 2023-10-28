Vindhya: MP's 'rainbow' region that turned saffron in 2018; Cong eyes better show, AAP looks to open account

The socialist movement made inroads into the region as feudal lords got associated with the Congress after independence and faced opposition from common citizens, Shukla remarked. The journalist said some seats in Vindhya were won by the Socialist Party in initial elections after independence.

Talking about the region's tendency of adopting different political ideologies, Shukla said youths were initially influenced by socialist icons. The result was that the Congress got defeated on all the eight assembly seats in Sidhi district and two parliamentary constituencies in this backward region after independence, he noted.

"Political awareness in the region can be mainly attributed to the strong socialist movement which saw participation from Other Backward Classes (OBCs), tribals and Dalits, while upper castes stayed with the Congress after independence. This made people aware of the politics of resistance and self-respect against feudal forces," Shukla said.

However, in course of time, the socialist movement got fragmented and its local leaders and supporters drifted towards the Congress. Post-1990, this base moved closer to the BJP, which started winning elections from Vindhya after 1993, Shukla maintained.

"Most of the big leaders of the BJP in Vindhya are either old socialists or former Congressmen. Due to this deep-rooted socialism, the region accepted all political ideologies, including Communists and the Janata Dal (S) of former PM H D Deve Gowda," he said.

When BJP leader and former CM Uma Bharti floated a new political outfit - Bharatiya Janshakti - after leaving the saffron party (she later returned to the organisation), a candidate put up by her won assembly election from Vindhya, Shukla pointed out.

Shukla said the BJP expanded its voter base among OBCs, tribals and Dalits through social engineering after 2003, when the saffron party came to power in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP has a large chunk of the OBC voter base with it and welfare schemes launched by its government over the years may have an impact on the outcome of the upcoming polls, the political commentator said.

State BJP's media cell co-incharge Anil Patel, who hails from Vindhya, claimed his party will repeat the 2018 performance by winning 24 to 25 seats in the region, given the implementation of various welfare schemes by the state government and also the Centre.

State Congress general secretary Gurmeet Singh Mangu said there is a direct fight between the Congress and BJP in the Vindhya region like the rest of Madhya Pradesh.

"I personally believe the Congress will win up to 22 seats (out of 30) in Vindhya Pradesh. The BJP's electoral graph will go down due to anti-incumbency against its government. There is no scope for other parties," he said.

The BJP has fielded two sitting Lok Sabha MPs in the Vindhya region in the assembly polls - Ganesh Singh from Satna and Riti Pathak from Sidhi. Voting to elect a new 230-member state assembly will be held on November 17 and counting will be taken up on December 3.