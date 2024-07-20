Ajit Pawar-led NCP MLA meets NCP(SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, sparks speculations

Mumbai: In what triggered speculations, NCP MLA Atul Benke, who is considered close to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, met NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Saturday.

Benke, MLA from the Junnar constituency, met Sharad Pawar at the Pune residence of Shirur NCP (SP) MP Dr Amol Kolhe.

Over the past few weeks there have been speculations about a possible homecoming of Ajit Pawar. The NCP top leadership has, however, denied it.

The meeting of Benke with Pawar comes days after the state’s Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal met the NCP (SP) chief at his Mumbai bungalow.

“Anything can happen in politics… one cannot say anything… Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar may also come together before the upcoming elections", said Benke.