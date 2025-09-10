News in Pics | September 10, 2025: Best photos from around the world

A man stands next to a traditional Chinese pavilion in Ritan park in Beijing, China.
A cat looks at food during a power cut at the stone house of Marjana Koceku, 24, a newly elected MP, transformed into an agritourism guesthouse in a remote area at Koman lake near Shkodra, Albania.
Marjana Koceku (24), newly elected MP, and her goat look on at her stone house transformed into an agritourism guesthouse in a remote area at Koman lake near Shkodra, Albania.
A demonstrator writes on the parliament building during a protest against Monday's killing of 19 people after anti-corruption protests that were triggered by a social media ban, which was later lifted, during a curfew in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture congratulating Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan after he was elected as 15th Vice President of India, at the beach in Puri, Odisha.
A youth dives into the swollen river Ganga during dusk, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
