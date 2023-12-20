Decision on caste survey only after census: Maharashtra CM Shinde

Mumbai: As Maharashtra faces reservation issues like Marathas vs OBC and Dhangar vs Adivasis and the demand for caste census keeps emerging, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that decision on any such exercise would be undertaken after eliciting the opinion of all sections of society and keeping sentiments of the people in mind.

“Here all the communities and castes live together, work together and celebrate together. Hence, after taking the opinion of all sections of society an appropriate decision will be taken keeping feelings of the people in mind,” Shinde said.

Shinde’s comments came on the last day of the Nagpur winter session of the Maharashtra legislature - when he visited the RSS headquarters in the state’s winter capital.