Doubt arises when party formed for Maharashtra pride backs its 'enemies': Raut targets Raj Thackeray

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday took a dig at MNS chief Raj Thackeray, saying doubt arises in the minds of people when an outfit formed to safeguard the pride of Maharashtra backs its 'enemies'.

Raut's comments come a day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Thackeray announced unconditional support to the ruling 'Mahayuti' alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP in the state and backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The MNS leader did not elaborate whether his party, which has not fielded any candidate so far, will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Raut said his party is fighting for Maharashtra's pride. He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken in its fold 'all corrupt persons'.

"Businesses are driven away from Maharashtra, attempts are being made to break and cripple Mumbai. In such circumstances, if a party formed for Maharashtra pride backs enemies of Maharashtra, then a doubt arises in the minds of people. He (Raj Thackeray) has to answer the questions," Raut said.