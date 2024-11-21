Fact Check | Does this video show crowd gathered for MVA rally in Mumbai? No, That’s false

<p>A video of a huge crowd gathered for what appears to be an event is going viral on the internet to claim that it shows recent visuals from the <a href="https://www.thequint.com/elections/maharashtra-assembly-election-2024-mahayuti-mva-manifesto-comparison-jobs-unemployment-data-latest">Maha Vikas Aghadi</a> (MVA)'s rally in <a href="https://www.thequint.com/news/webqoof/aimim-protests-muslims-ramgiri-maharaj-nitesh-rane-mumbai-fact-check">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.thequint.com/news/politics/maharashtra-bjp-leader-vinod-tawde-found-with-rs-5-crore-cash-day-before-voting-thane-virar-hotel-vivanta-elections">Maharashtra</a>.</p><p><strong>What did the viral post say?: </strong>An X (formerly Twitter) premium user shared the video with a caption that said, "Crowd throng MVA rally at BKC in Mumbai | Overview of the meeting recorded by drone."</p>.<p>An archive of the post can be found <a href="https://perma.cc/B9Y3-SG3M" rel="nofollow">here</a>.</p>.<p>The above post had gained <strong>41 thousand views</strong> on the platform. More archives of similar claims can be viewed <a href="https://archive.is/FYqLA" rel="nofollow">here</a>, <a href="https://perma.cc/M8SK-2H5R" rel="nofollow">here</a>, and <a href="https://archive.is/dW3gu" rel="nofollow">here</a>.</p><p><strong>Is this claim true?: </strong>No, the viral clip has no connection to MVA's rally or Maharashtra. It actually shows the trailer launch of the film <em>Pushpa 2: The Rule</em> in Bihar's Patna.</p>.<p><strong>What led us to the truth?: </strong>Using the help of Google Lens, we performed a reverse image search and found the same <a href="https://ghostarchive.org/varchive/ZyAi8Y5TqLA" rel="nofollow">visuals published</a> on an unverified YouTube channel.</p><ul><li><p>It was posted on 18 November with a title that said, "Pushpa 2 Trailer Launch In Patna #Allu Arjun aur #Rashmika Mandanna #pushpa2 #pushpamovie #trailer."</p></li></ul>.<p><strong>Other sources: Team WebQoof </strong>conducted a keyword search on YouTube and found the full version of the trailer event from Patna, Bihar.</p><ul><li><p>The video was <a href="https://ghostarchive.org/varchive/dCaoqH0p-0I" rel="nofollow">live streamed</a> on the official YouTube channel of 'YouWe Media' on 17 November.</p></li><li><p>At around the 5:16 timestamp, we found the same visuals that were seen in the viral clip.</p></li></ul>.<p><strong>News reports on film trailer's launch: </strong>As per an <em>NDTV</em> <a href="https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/fans-go-out-of-control-at-pushpa-2-trailer-launch-event-create-stampede-like-situation-7042403" rel="nofollow">report</a>, the film makers had organised a trailer launch in Patna's Gandhi Maidan. At the event, actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna were also present.</p><ul><li><p>The trailer launch saw a massive crowd gathered, where some people climbed on structures to catch a glimpse of the actors.</p></li></ul><p><strong>Conclusion: </strong>It is clear that the video is unrelated to Mumbai or MVA's rally.</p>.<p><em>This story was originally published by <a href="https://www.thequint.com/news/webqoof/mva-rally-huge-crowd-gathered-mumbai-maharashtra-elections-viral-video-fact-check#read-more#read-more#read-more">The Quint</a>, and republished by Deccan Herald as part of the Shakti Collective.</em></p>