Fact Check | Does this video show crowd gathered for MVA rally in Mumbai? No, That’s false

Neither is this video related to Mumbai nor does it show visuals from a MVA rally.
The Quint
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 11:08 IST

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit:&nbsp;X/Screenshot</p></div>

Credit: X/Screenshot

Published 21 November 2024, 11:08 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraFact checkAssembly Elections 2024Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

