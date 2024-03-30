Lok Sabha elections 2024: Maha Yuti ally Mahadev Jankar to contest from Parbhani

Mumbai: Ruling Maha Yuti-NDA ally Rashtriya Samaj Paksha has been allocated the Parbhani seat of Maharashtra with the party’s founder and veteran Dhangar leader Mahadev Jankar set to contest and make another attempt to enter the Lok Sabha.

The RSP has been allocated the seat from the quota of NCP.

A few days ago, Jankar, a BJP-sponsored MLC, who was eyeing the Madha seat and hobnobbing with NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, returned to Maha Yuti and had a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

Jankar and state NCP president Sunil Tatkare made the announcement on Saturday in Mumbai.