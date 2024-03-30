JOIN US
maharashtra

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Maharashtra govt staffer suspended for campaigning through social media

U S Dhote, who works with the Naygaon Panchayat Samiti, had allegedly shared a message through WhatsApp in contravention of government rules.
Last Updated 30 March 2024, 16:42 IST

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A Maharashtra government employee from Nanded district was suspended after he was found to be allegedly “campaigning” ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, an official said on Saturday.

U S Dhote, who works with the Naygaon Panchayat Samiti, had allegedly shared a message through WhatsApp in contravention of government rules.

After learning that he was "campaigning" through the message, the Nanded Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer suspended Dhote for violating the Maharashtra Zilla Parishads, District Service Rules, 1967, the official said.

Lok Sabha elections to the 48 seats in the state will be held in five phases between April 19 and May 20 and votes will be counted on June 4.

(Published 30 March 2024, 16:42 IST)
