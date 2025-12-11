LIVE Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE Updates | 'Govt does not want to tarnish Nehru's image through discussion on Vande Mataram,' says Nadda in RS

Parliament Winter session Day 9 LIVE updates: Hello readers, after the Lok Sabha witnessed a heated exchange between him and Amit Shah during a debate on election reforms, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on called the home minister's response 'completely defensive' and asserted that 'vote chori' is the 'biggest treason'. A day after the LS witnessed a heated exchange between him and Shah, Gandhi claimed that Shah appeared to be 'under pressure'. Track all the latest Parliament updates here, only with DH!