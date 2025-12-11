Menu
Parliament Winter session Day 9 LIVE updates: Hello readers, after the Lok Sabha witnessed a heated exchange between him and Amit Shah during a debate on election reforms, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on called the home minister's response 'completely defensive' and asserted that 'vote chori' is the 'biggest treason'. A day after the LS witnessed a heated exchange between him and Shah, Gandhi claimed that Shah appeared to be 'under pressure'. Track all the latest Parliament updates here, only with DH!
12:2611 Dec 2025

Ethanol-blended petrol environment friendly, benefitting farmers: Gadkari in Lok Sabha

12:0311 Dec 2025

BJP's Anurag Thakur accuses TMC MP of using e-cigarette in Lok Sabha

11:4911 Dec 2025

PM, his brigade bruised, exposed for their lies: Congress on Vande Mataram debate

Ruling party 75 times more funds than the opposition

13:5111 Dec 2025

'Govt does not want to tarnish Nehru's image through discussion on Vande Mataram,' says Nadda in RS

13:1311 Dec 2025

BJP's J P Nadda addresses the ongoing 'Vande Mataram' debate

Published 11 December 2025, 03:49 IST
