LS Polls 2024: NCP chief Ajit Pawar discusses contentious Madha and Nashik seats with party workers

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who heads the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), on Friday met the leaders of his party and discussed with them the issues surrounding the contentious Madha and Nashik Lok Sabha seats.

Talking to reporters, state NCP chief Sunil Tatkare said the party office-bearers from Phaltan and Man-Khatav in Satara district led by senior leader Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar met Ajit Pawar, party's working president Praful Patel and other leaders to discuss the Madha seat.

"The candidate of the ruling Mahayuti alliance (comprising Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP) for the Madha seat has already been declared. BJP's Ranjit Naik Nimbalkar will contest it. But the issues surrounding this seat will be resolved in a day or two," he said when asked about the opposition to Nimbalkar's nomination from the ruling allies.

Former Maharashtra deputy chief minister and BJP leader Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil and Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, who is with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, have openly opposed Ranjit Naik Nimbalkar's candidature from Madha.