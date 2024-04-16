LS polls 2024: Two descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in fray in Maharashtra

Satara/Kolhapur: Two descendants of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have thrown their hat into the ring in the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and both the high-stake contests are expected to become more interesting in the days to come.

The two royal seats of Satara and Kolhapur are revered in Maharashtra, and have their own importance in the history, culture and social reforms in the state.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (19 February 1630–3 April 1680) was coronated in Raigad Fort on June 6, 1674, and it is from here he laid the foundation of ‘Hindavi-Swarajya’ of self-rule of the Hindu-people. The year 2023-24 marks the 350th anniversary of this landmark in the Indian sub-continent.

In Satara, the BJP has fielded Rajya Sabha member Udayanraje Bhosale, who is the 13th descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and he would be taking on Shashikant Shinde of Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP). Shinde (66) is a two time NCP MLA from Karegaon and currently a NCP (SP) MLC.