Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Amid MVA seat sharing talks, Sanjay Raut takes jibe at Congress over Haryana debacle

<p>Mumbai: Amid hectic back-to-back seat-sharing negotiations among the Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A.) allies, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) chose to target the Congress over the Haryana loss by saying that no one should consider themselves a Big Brother. </p><p>Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut hit out at the Congress leadership for I.N.D.I.A.’s loss in Haryana. </p><p>“Nobody should consider themselves as the Big Brother in the Maha Vikas Aghadi,” said Raut. </p>.Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Congress must think hard about its defeat in Haryana, says Omar.<p>“Congress leaders were overconfident. Samajwadi Party or AAP could have been accommodated and the results would have been different,” he said about Haryana.</p><p>However, he asserted that MVA is strong and fully united, it will go to elections together. </p><p>Targeting Eknath Shinde-headed ruling BJP-led Maha Yuti, he said: “Shinde must not forget that Haryana results are limited to that state, Maharashtra is different and wont’ be impacted.” </p><p>Reacting to the statements, state Congress President Nana Patole said: ““Being in an alliance, leaders should not target one another. We will talk about this in our meeting. There are different scenarios in Maharashtra and Haryana and we will work out better in Maharashtra. I don’t know the basis of Raut’s statement, but you cannot blame a partner party when you are part of an alliance.”</p>