Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | A look at how women candidates faired in 2019 polls

Number of women candidates
237 women contested in the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections.
They made up 7.3 per cent of the 3237 candidates that contested.
24 women candidates won in Maharashtra in 2019.
This means 10.1 per cent of the women candidates prevailed in Maharashtra.
The 24 female MLAs make up 8.3 per cent of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly, a similar ratio to the number of female candidates vs the number of candidates.
Prominent names and how they faired
NCP's Aditi Tatkare
Aditi Tatkare, part of the then undivded NCP, won the Shrivardhan constituency against Sena candidate Vinod Ghosalkar. Later she joined the Shinde cabinet as part of the Ajit faction of NCP post split.
Congress's Praniti Shinde
Congress leader and former Union minister Sushilkumar Shinde’s daughter Praniti Shinde won from Solapur central. Later, she contested and won in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and is currently a Member of Parliament.
BJP's Manisha Choudhary
BJP's Manisha Choudhary retained her seat in Dahisar after winning it first in 2014.
BJP's Meghana Bordikar
Meghana Bordikar won the Jintur seat by defeating NCP’s Vijay Bhamble
Shiv Sena's Yamini Jadhav
By beating AIMIM's Waris Pathan, Yamini Jadhav became the first Shiv Sena leader to win Byculla. She remains with Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena post-split.
Assembly Elections 2024 | The Maharashtra Assembly polls will take place against the backdrop of a fractured political landscape in the western state where the Shiv Sena and NCP will be going up against the Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar factions, even as the BJP and Congress try to make their mark. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, the JMM faces a new challenge after Hemant Soren's recent arrest and Champai, a longstanding party member, joining the BJP. The Haryana election resulted in a shock loss for Congress, which was looking to galvanize on the Lok Sabha poll performance, while J&K also saw the grand old party eventually stepping away from the cabinet, with Omar Abdullah's JKNC forming government. It remains to be seen if the upcoming polls help BJP cement its position further or provide a fillip to I.N.D.I.A. Check live updates and track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.
Published 19 November 2024, 07:34 IST