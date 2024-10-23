Home
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Fierce competition for tribal seats

Of the 48 Lok Sabha seats, four are reserved for STs, while in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, 25 seats are reserved for STs.
