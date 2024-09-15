Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Maha Yuti seat-sharing to be finalised in 8-10 days: CM Eknath Shinde

The BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP are in regular talks to decide on seat-shearing and their discussions gathered steam following last week's visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda to the state.

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections are expected around mid-November.

This week, Shinde and two Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar are expected to meet and take the seat-sharing talks ahead.

Shinde said that the leadership of the three allies have agreed that the founding principle of the seat-sharing and candidate-selection would be based on merit.