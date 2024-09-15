Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Maha Yuti seat-sharing to be finalised in 8-10 days: CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: Amid complexities in seat-sharing in the ruling Maha Yuti in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asserted that a "respectable and inclusive formula" would emerge in 8 to 10 days' time.
"Everything would be finalised in 8-10 days. Things are in motion and the formula would be known soon, " Shinde said during an informal chat with mediapersons on the occasion of Ganeshotsav.
The BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP are in regular talks to decide on seat-shearing and their discussions gathered steam following last week's visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda to the state.
The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections are expected around mid-November.
This week, Shinde and two Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar are expected to meet and take the seat-sharing talks ahead.
Shinde said that the leadership of the three allies have agreed that the founding principle of the seat-sharing and candidate-selection would be based on merit.
Published 15 September 2024, 10:15 IST