Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Marathas want Shinde as CM, says Sena leader

It was also desirable that Shinde should continue as chief minister in view of the coming elections to the local bodies in the state, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sheetal Mhatre told reporters on Tuesday.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 06:37 IST

Follow Us :

India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraEknath ShindeMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

