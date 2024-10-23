Home
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | MVA seat-sharing stalemate likely resolved, announcement on Wednesday

The announcement was likely to be made on Wednesday with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut stating that a press conference would be held.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 01:51 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 01:51 IST
India NewsMaharashtraMaharashtra Assembly Election 2024

