Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Parties in state have no ideology left in them, says Akbaruddin Owaisi

Owaisi, who is All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)'s MLA from Telangana, was addressing a public rally on Tuesday at the Amkhas Maidan here to campaign for his party candidates Imtiaz Jaleel, contesting the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls from Aurangabad East, and Naser Siddiqui from Aurangabad Central.