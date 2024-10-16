Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Rashtriya Samaj Paksha founder Mahadev Jankar exits Maha Yuti alliance

<p>Mumbai: In a surprising development in the run up to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls, Dhangar leader and Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) founder-President Mahadev Jankar on Wednesday left the BJP-led Maha Yuti and announced that he would contest the elections alone. </p><p>However, he would not be joining the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. </p><p>The development has come as a surprise in Maharashtra political circles. </p><p>Jankar also skipped the Maha Yuti meeting when the report card of the ruling alliance was released in Mumbai. </p><p>There were no immediate reactions from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. </p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Maha Yuti, MVA to go to polls sans chief ministerial candidate .<p>“Every political party has the right to expand…we will contest all the seats,” said Jankar. </p><p>However, he clarified that he has no issues with the trio of Shinde-Fadnavis-Pawar - who lead the ruling Maha Yuti (NDA) coalition. </p><p>It is learnt that Jankar was peeved for not being nominated to the Maharashtra Legislative Council. </p><p>It may be recalled, before the Lok Sabha elections, Jankar was in negotiations with NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and was keen for two seats - Madha in Western Maharashtra and Parbhani in Marathwada. </p><p>However, even while Jankar was in talks with Sharad Pawar, Fadnavis reached out to the Dhangar leader. </p><p>He was offered the Parbhani seat from the quota of Ajit Pawar-led NCP, which he accepted. However, he lost the polls to sitting MP Sanjay Jadhav, who is from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT)</p><p>Jankar started his political career by joining BSP under the leadership of Kanshi Ram. Then he became the chief of Yashwant Sena, a cultural organisation. In 2003, he founded the political party RSP. </p><p>In 2009, he contested the Madha seat and was in third position Pawar and BJP’s Subhash Deshmukh. In 2014, he contested the Baramati seat against Supriya Sule and lost. </p><p>When the Fadnavis-led BJP-Shiv Sena dispensation came to power, he was made the Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Department.</p>