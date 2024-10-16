Home
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Rashtriya Samaj Paksha founder Mahadev Jankar exits Maha Yuti alliance

Jankar started his political career by joining BSP under the leadership of Kanshi Ram. Then he became the chief of Yashwant Sena, a cultural organisation. In 2003, he founded the political party RSP.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 15:06 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 15:06 IST
