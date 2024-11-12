Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Relations turn rivals in Maharashtra polls

Several contests within families are being witnessed in the high-octave 2024 Vidhan Sabha polls in Maharashtra, which involves a direct clash between two mega-alliances.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 04:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2024, 04:09 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharshtraMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us