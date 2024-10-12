Home
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Shiv Sena now free from those who betrayed ideals of Balasaheb Thackeray: CM Ekanth Shinde

In a jibe against Uddhav Thackeray referring to the Covid lockdown period, the CM said, 'We run the government face to face…and not Facebook Live.'
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 16:47 IST

Published 12 October 2024, 16:47 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraEknath ShindeBalasaheb ThackerayAssembly Elections 2024Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

