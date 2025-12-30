Menu
Congress and NCP (SP) to contest separately in Nagpur civic polls

Nagpur NCP (SP) president Duneshwar Pethe claimed on Tuesday that discussions continued with Congress leaders until Monday night.
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 09:03 IST
Published 30 December 2025, 09:03 IST
India NewsCongressSharad PawarIndia PoliticsNagpurNCP (SP)

