Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024 | Choosing between clock and 'tutari' is difficult in Baramati

This is the second time people of the hustling-bustling model town of Baramati and its neighbouring villages are witnessing such a situation and are now faced with a lot of questions.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 08:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2024, 08:07 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNCPSharad PawarAjit PawarIndian PoiticsNCP (SP)Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us