Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024 | Choosing between clock and 'tutari' is difficult in Baramati

<p>Baramati: Choosing between ‘ghadyal' (clock) or ‘tutari’ (man-blowing-'turha') is difficult in Baramati. </p><p>“Ram-Krishna-Hari…vajwa tutari,” has become a sort of slogan among the ranks and files of Sharad Pawar-led <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ncp-sp">NCP (SP)</a> after Supriya Sule started using the catchphrase. </p><p>“Over the years you have pressed the ghadyal button listening to him (Sharad Pawar)…now press the ghadyal button for me and see the change,” says Ajit Pawar, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ncp">NCP</a> President and Deputy Chief Minister, in his rallies. </p><p>This is the second time people of the hustling-bustling model town of Baramati and its neighbouring villages are witnessing such a situation and are now faced with a lot of questions. </p>.The Tuesday Interview | ‘We are Bala Saheb’s original Shiv Sena’, says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.<p>In the last one year, Baramati is literally divided within families and among friends because of the June-July 2023 split in the NCP.</p><p>In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Ajit Pawar fielded his wife Sunetra Pawar against Supriya Sule, who against all odds won the polls for the fourth time from Baramati. Sunetra Pawar was later made a Rajya Sabha member. </p><p>Within six months of the general elections, in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls, Ajit Pawar (65), a one-time Baramati MP and six-term Baramati MLA, is facing his own nephew Yugendra Pawar (32), the son of his brother Shriniwas Pawar. </p><p>“What is happening in Baramati is very unfortunate. First we saw Vahini (Sunetra Pawar) vs Tai (Supriya Sule)…and now Ajit Dada vs Yugendra Dada…this is now good,” said octogenarian villager Sharad Kadam, who has followed the Pawar-politics of Baramati for a long time. </p><p>“When the Lok Sabha polls were held, people decided that they would vote for Supriya Tai and ensure that there is continuity. Now many families feel that the same continuity remains and elect Ajit Dada,” said Ganesh Pawar, an autorickshaw driver and a stall-owner. </p><p>“In the last three decades, Ajit Dada has transformed Baramati…this cannot be denied and hence we are in favour of electing him for the eighth time,” he said. </p><p>“There are several villages around Baramati that have water scarcity. While in Baramati town, people may be supporting Ajit Dada, in the rural areas, Yugendra Dada is being favoured. He is a young man, has new ideas and has a vision. Besides, he is very much accessible,” said Sagar Shotiye, who is engaged in farming.</p><p>On the other hand, Avinash Daulatrao Ransing, a senior journalist and political analyst, said: “There are a lot of issues. There are a lot of questions. There is no doubt that Ajit Dada has worked a lot. But he was mentored by Pawar Saheb. Supriya Tai is in Lok Sabha, Sunetra Vahini is in Rajya Sabha...new generation is taking over. We have (Karjat-Jamkhed MLA) Rohit Pawar and Yugendra now. There are a lot of discussions among closed groups about what to do, however, the majority of people would do what Saheb asked them to do." </p><p>“We have analysed the results carefully…in the past three to four months we have covered a lot of ground where there was a setback in Lok Sabha polls,” said Sachin Satav, the Chairman of Baramati Co-operative Bank, who is a close aide of Ajit Pawar. </p><p>“Our position is very good,” points out Sandeep Gujar, the Baramati city NCP (SP) President.</p><p>One thing is clear, Sharad Pawar, the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics, has woven a 'chakravyuh' around Ajit Pawar and perhaps getting out of here is a tremendously challenging task. But Ajit Pawar is no novice and knows how to hit back. </p><p>"Whatever happens, there will be a Pawar in Baramati," sums up Sudhakar Pandhare, owner of an ayurvedic medicine mini-mall. </p>